Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Green Impact Partners (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Natascha Kiernan to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Kiernan brings a wealth of experience in both the public and private sector across a range of disciplines including corporate governance, project finance and development, tax equity financings, environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), commercial contracts, and joint ventures.

Natascha has held senior positions with several major international law firms, including approximately 12 years in the New York and London offices of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She has represented international governments, multilateral institutions, commercial lenders, and major corporations in numerous multi-billion dollar energy projects, including some of the world's largest and most complex LNG projects. Natascha has worked across six continents and has experience representing sovereign governments in the development of energy-related policies and in their international treaty negotiations.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Natascha to our Board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy," said Jesse Douglas, Chief Executive Officer. "I know we'll benefit from Natascha's extensive knowledge and experience as we scale our organization for substantial growth, including the Future Energy Park, and execute on our development opportunities on the back of GIP finalizing its project equity process."

"Natascha is an inspiring leader, and she brings unique experiences and valuable expertise and perspectives to drive effective board governance," said Geeta Sankappanavar, Chair of the Board. "Natascha will make a positive impact as Green Impact Partners continues to build for the future."

Natascha received her B.A. from the University of Victoria and her J.D. from Columbia University School of Law. She earned her ICD.D designation having completed the Director Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Kiernan also serves as an independent director on the boards of Empress Royalty, Soma Gold Corp., Altaley Mining Corporation and as a Board Member Consultant to the BC Energy Regulator. Natascha was ranked as one of the 2014 "Top 40 under 40 Rising Legal Stars in Europe" by the Financial News.

In addition, GIP is pleased to announce the promotion of Nikolaus Kiefer to Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Kiefer is a co-founder of the business, and he has been part of the Executive Leadership Team as an Executive Advisor since the Company's inception in 2021.

"Nik has made a significant impact in our company and his promotion to Chief Investment Officer is so very well-deserved," added Jesse Douglas. "Nik has played an integral role in the development and successful execution of our business plan and his promotion will allow us to successfully continue to execute on our long-term growth plans, including the expansion of our development portfolio across North America."

