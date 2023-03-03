Electriq and Zenith Energy Terminals are teaming up on hydrogen powder production in Amsterdam, while Universal Hydrogen has completed the world's first passenger flight based on hydrogen fuel cell propulsion.Electriq and Zenith Energy Terminals have agreed to build a facility to produce Electriq Powder, a solid hydrogen carrier, at the Port of Amsterdam. "Electriq Powder features superior safety and energy density, compared to compressed and liquified hydrogen. The release of hydrogen from the powder and conversion into electricity is done through a proprietary, compact release unit," said Electriq. ...

