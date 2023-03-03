Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-March-2023 / 16:50 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER a) Position/status INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 37,651 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.096 37,651

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

1 MARCH 2023

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 MARGARET SWEENEY a) Name 2 Reason for the notification CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER a) Position/status INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH a) type of instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 79,342 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.096 79,342

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

1 MARCH 2023

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

