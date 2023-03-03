Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023

WKN: A1XEQV ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 
Frankfurt
03.03.23
14:13 Uhr
1,038 Euro
+0,008
+0,78 %
03.03.2023
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-March-2023 / 16:50 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                  BRIAN FAGAN 
2       Reason for the notification 
                           CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
 
                           INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                           IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                           635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,               ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument               IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction        AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 37,651 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 
                           EACH 
 
                           Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           EUR1.096    37,651

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

1 MARCH 2023

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                           MARGARET SWEENEY 
a)      Name 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
                           CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
 
                           INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                           IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                           635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,               ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument               IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction        AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 79,342 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 
                           EACH 
 
                           Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           EUR1.096    79,342

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction

- Price

1 MARCH 2023

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  227490 
EQS News ID:  1574745 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2023 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
