Cryo-electron Microscopy Market worth $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth is due to the increasing use of cryo-EM in various fields, such as drug discovery, structural biology, and material science. Additionally, the development of new technologies, such as automated sample preparation, improved electron detectors, and better electron microscopes, are expected to further promote the growth of the cryo-EM industry. Furthermore, government funding and the increasing use of cryo-EM in the academic and industrial sectors are also likely to fuel the industry's growth in the near future.





Cryo-electron Microscopy Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.1 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the growth of this market includes increasing use of high-end instruments in life science, nanotechnology, material science, healthcare, and lucrative opportunities in emerging markets.

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% Market Size Available for 2020-2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Voltage, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in cryo-electron microscopes

Services segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Based on the product & service, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into instruments, software, and services. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Instruments segment accounted for the highest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market in 2021.

Single particle analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market, by Technology in 2021.

Based on technology, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into electron crystallography, single particle analysis, cryo-electron tomography, and other technologies. Single particle analysis accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas cryo-electron tomography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing use of cryo-electron microscopy in cell biology, virology, and infectious disease research along with launch of high-end instruments by major players are driving the growth of the market for cryo-electron microscopy.

300 kV segment accounted for the largest share of the cryo-electron microscopy market, by voltage in 2021

Based on voltage, the global cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into 300 kV, 200 kV, and 120 kV. 300 kV segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and consistent increase in the installation of high-end instruments by different end users for 3-dimensional visualization of biological samples is driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific cryo-electron microscopy market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the APAC region. This region is consistently witnessing a rise in the installation of cryo-electron microscopes, offering a significant growth opportunity for the key players.

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological advancements in cryo-electron microscopes Growing focus on nanotechnology Increasing use of cryo-electron microscopy in drug discovery Rising funding and grants for cryo-EM installations

Restraints:

High equipment costs

Opportunities:

Growing opportunities in emerging markets

Challenges:

Shortage of skilled professionals Ambiguous regulatory network

Key Market Players:

As of 2021, prominent players in the cryo-electron microscopy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Intertek Group Plc (UK), and Charles River Laboratories (US).

Recent Developments

In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched the Glacios 2 Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscope (Cryo-TEM). The product features high-resolution capabilities and helps in drug discovery research.

In 2022, Leica Microsystems (US), a subsidiary of Danaher launched a new Coral Cryo-electron workflow solution to support researchers with high-precision confocal 3D targeting

In 2021, JEOL Ltd. ( Japan ) launched CRYO ARM 300 II. It is a cold emission cryo-electron microscope. It aims to enable the observation of biological specimens under high resolution

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Advantages:

High-resolution imaging: Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) provides high-resolution imaging of biological structures down to the sub-nanometer level, making it an ideal tool for structural and functional studies of proteins and other macromolecules.

Fast data acquisition: Cryo-EM data can be collected much faster than traditional X-ray crystallography, allowing researchers to quickly and easily obtain structural information on their target molecules.

Non-destructive imaging: Cryo-EM is a non-destructive technique, meaning that the sample is not destroyed in the process of imaging. This makes it an ideal tool for studying fragile biological samples.

Low-cost imaging: Cryo-EM is much less expensive than X-ray crystallography, making it an attractive option for researchers with limited budgets.

Wide applications: Cryo-EM can be used to study a wide range of biological structures, from small proteins to large viruses, making it a versatile tool for researchers in many different fields.

Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, and forecast cryo-electron microscopy market on the basis of product & service, technology, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global cryo-electron microscopy market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global cryo-electron microscopy market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global cryo-electron microscopy market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada ), Europe ( Germany , France , the UK, Italy , Spain , and the RoE), Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea and the RoAPAC), Latin America , and the Middle East & Africa

(US and ), ( , , the UK, , , and the RoE), ( , , , , and the RoAPAC), , and the & To profile the key players in the cryo-electron microscopy market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global cryo-electron microscopy market, such as product launches; agreements; expansions; and mergers & acquisitions

