Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry's Stuart Weitzman is Making an Impact and Changing Perceptions

Originally published in Tapestry's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Founded in 1986, Stuart Weitzman has been inspired by women who are confident, sexy, bold - and, above all, strong. By combining its artisanal Spanish craftsmanship and precisely engineered fit, the New York City-based global luxury footwear brand creates shoes that empower women to stand strong.

Stuart Weitzman is committed to celebrating the strength of women and girls, inspiring their confidence and empowering them - through authentic partnerships and programs - to create meaningful change in the communities we live and work in around the world.

One of our most important achievements in FY2022 was expanding our partnership, on behalf of the Tapestry Foundation, with non-profit Vital Voices to facilitate the launch of the Bold Moves Grant. This effort directs significant investment to five inspiring women leaders, fostering lasting change in their communities from Peru to Pakistan.

In the U.S., students at Detroit's College for Creative Studies are able to enroll in a new semester-long course where they can design their own shoe collection and prepare two prototypes. Throughout the course, they get real-world experiences engaging with brand leadership, earning feedback and valuable growth. Our employees also mentor the students in our New York headquarters through apprenticeships and internships.

Stuart Weitzman also continued its partnership with InHerShoes, a California-based non-profit helping thousands of girls be 1% more courageous while fostering positive community impact. The partnership included a donation from The Tapestry Foundation, and future plans to develop mentorship and live event programming.

The brand also launched a limited-edition capsule with the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit dedicated to uplifting, connecting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. The partnership includes a donation from Stuart Weitzman on behalf of The Tapestry Foundation.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Stuart Weitzman's China-based team members organized a volunteer effort to provide groceries and necessary goods to individuals that were in lock-down. As a result, the team contributed 1,100+ hours to supporting our local communities through these deliveries.

All of our efforts are guided by our purpose to empower strength through our people, our products and our communities.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741924/Tapestrys-Stuart-Weitzman-is-Making-an-Impact-and-Changing-Perceptions