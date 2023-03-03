LONDON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has published its 2022 Annual Report. Please click below to access the report.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited 2022 Annual Report

As a reminder, Tetragon will host a conference call for investors on Monday, 6 March 2023 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST to discuss its annual report and to provide a company update.

During the call, Tetragon's investment manager will also seek to address questions raised by investors, including questions e-mailed to ir@tetragoninv.com.

Getting Access to the Call and Q&A:

The call will be accompanied by a live presentation which can be viewed online by registering at the link below. In addition, questions can be submitted online while watching the presentation. We would encourage you to log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D92B9E59-82F3-4028-ADD0-94EFBC2F9BC5

Presentation Replay:

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days through the link provided above or by visiting http://www.tetragoninv.com/shareholders where a recording will posted.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP. Find out more at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon: Yuko Thomas Investor Relations ir@tetragoninv.com Press Inquiries: Prosek Partners pro-tetragon@prosek.com U.K. +44 203 890 9193 U.S. +001 212 279 3115

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU), or EU MAR, and of the UK version of EU MAR as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act (as amended).

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) under Section 1:107 of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act as an alternative investment fund from a designated state.

