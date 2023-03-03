Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
03.03.23
17:59 Uhr
0,505 Euro
-0,009
-1,75 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5010,52219:47
0,5070,51419:41
PR Newswire
03.03.2023 | 19:30
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Video: Minesto's CEO Martin Edlund comments on the ongoing Rights Issue

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund comments today on the company's ongoing Rights Issue. Alf Riple, Senior Advisor at Granitor, interviews Martin Edlund at Minesto's new workshop facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. The interview is in Swedish.

The video is available here:

Video interview

Information about the Rights Issue is available on the company's web site:

Rights Issue 2023

Contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
Phone +46 735 23 71 58
Ir@minesto.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/video-minestos-ceo-martin-edlund-comments-on-the-ongoing-rights-issue-301762382.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.