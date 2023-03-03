Minesto AB: Video: Minesto's CEO Martin Edlund comments on the ongoing Rights Issue

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund comments today on the company's ongoing Rights Issue. Alf Riple, Senior Advisor at Granitor, interviews Martin Edlund at Minesto's new workshop facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. The interview is in Swedish.

The video is available here:

Video interview

Information about the Rights Issue is available on the company's web site:

Rights Issue 2023

Contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager

Phone +46 735 23 71 58

Ir@minesto.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/video-minestos-ceo-martin-edlund-comments-on-the-ongoing-rights-issue-301762382.html