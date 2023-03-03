Expedia Group Is Elevating and Celebrating Black Travelers All Year Long

Originally publish on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / I am really proud of the work Expedia Group is doing to elevate and celebrate Black travelers all year long, not just during Black History Month. In fact, we recently launched our Black and Well Traveled community as part of our commitment to make travel more inclusive. Aligned with these efforts, our Vrbo team recently hosted several journalists and travel influencers during the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) 50th anniversary summit. NBS is dedicated to making skiing more accessible to the Black community. Growing up in Vermont, I've been around skiing all my life. At the same time, I recognize there are social and economic barriers that prevent many from enjoying the sport. Just as Expedia Group is dedicated to removing barriers to travel, NBS is committed to bridging the divide and breaking boundaries in the world of winter sports. I love NBS's mission to connect more people to the joys and opportunities of skiing, snowboarding and other snow sports.



During the Summit, our invited guests enjoyed the slopes, and spent time with the Expedia Group team during a welcome dinner in one of the most incredible Vrbo houses. Alexandra (Ally) Legend Siegel, our Global Head of I&D Talent, joined to share the work we're doing within our company and the industry, and EG travel ambassador Colby Holiday gave us a front row look into the Summit and its significance via our Instagram channels. Thank you to the amazing team who brought this to life. I'm honored to work with each of you - Kira West, Nola Lu, SanTres Broussard, Gretel Perera and Margaret Frazier! Let's continue to build a travel platform for everyone, everywhere.

