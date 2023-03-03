Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023

ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2023 | 20:38
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wells Fargo: Inaugural LatinX Innovation Hub Launches at the SXSW Interactive & Music Festival This March

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / My Money My Future, a leading fintech for financial inclusion and Black & Brown Founders, an entrepreneurship focused non-profit, will co-host the first ever LatinX Innovation Hub at the SXSW Interactive & Music Festival this March. A program of the THRIVE campaign, in partnership with the Nasdaq Foundation, the inaugural LatinX Innovation Hub will be sponsored by Wells Fargo.

According to the 2022 State of Latino Entrepreneurship report from Stanford Graduate School of Business, Latino-owned businesses outpaced revenue and growth rates of all businesses in 2022.

"Latino and Latina-owned businesses are already contributing more than $800 billion in economic activity, and many are ready to scale their small business, creating more jobs and community wealth," said Jenny Flores, head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo. "We're excited to support the inaugural LatinX Innovation Hub to bring more awareness, additional resources and key connections to entrepreneurs so we can help empower them to reach their full potential."

"The Nasdaq Foundation has committed to supporting efforts aimed at reimagining investor engagement, particularly in under-represented communities. We believe that the LatinX Innovation Hub is a perfect example of how we can extend the THRIVE campaign to deliver innovative and engaging financial knowledge while advancing efforts to create a more inclusive investor community," says Jailan Griffiths, Nasdaq's Global Head of Purpose and President of the Nasdaq Foundation.

The Hub will host a full day of fireside chats, panel discussions, and networking opportunities focused on entrepreneurship, closing the wealth gap, DEI, and innovation. The Hub is organized in collaboration with the Inclusion Plus Institute and CryptoConexión.

"Building intergenerational wealth is more than just a financial education course, it's about knowing how to make your money work for you, and for many, that starts with entrepreneurship and investing in our communities," says Ramona Ortega, founder of My Money My Future, who was recently featured in HBO's Gaming Wall Street.

The Hub will also host an evening celebration featuring a live performance from LatinX pop diva San Cha, whose music was featured in the Showtime series Vida and Austin's own Tequila Rock Revolution.

"We believe that business creation is one way to create ownership stake in this country. That is why it is important that our corporate partners and anchor institutions shows a commitment to support Latino entrepreneurship," said Deldelp Medina, Executive Director of Black & Brown Founders.

To learn more about the initiative: www.thrivecampaign.org

Wells Fargo, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture

Inaugural LatinX Innovation Hub launches at the SXSW Interactive & Music Festival

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wells Fargo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wells Fargo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741958/Inaugural-LatinX-Innovation-Hub-Launches-at-the-SXSW-Interactive-Music-Festival-This-March

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
