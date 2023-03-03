Software Development Company Offers Comprehensive Business Analysis Services to Help Clients Achieve Goals and Save Money

Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - MLSDev, a software development company that builds web and mobile app solutions from scratch, has announced the launch of its Business Analysis Service. The new service aims to provide businesses of all sizes with a roadmap to success, assist in setting a vision, and bring them closer to achieving their goals. With MLSDev's business analysis services, clients can save anywhere from 10% to 30% on the software development process, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to improve their processes.





The MLSDev Business Analysis Service is designed to attain business key performance indicators (KPIs) and act as a communication bridge between clients and the development team that will digitize their idea or improve an existing product. The service includes evaluating the potential of clients' ideas, increasing the chances of successful market entry, saving budgets before and during the software development process, speeding up the time it takes to enter the market with products, and supporting projects during the post-release stage.

Clients of the MLSDev Business Analysis Service can benefit from business analysis services and expertise within their niche and industry, in-depth market, industry, and competitor analysis, comprehensive feedback on the right market entrance, proper positioning, unique value proposition, killer app features, and a portrait of the target audience, a detailed plan of action for a successful application launch and assurance of its profitability, budget savings on web or mobile application development ranging from 10% to 30%, and regular support from a business analyst during the software development process.

The MLSDev Business Analysis Service is designed for businesses of all sizes and can cater to a wide range of industries, including Healthcare, On-Demand Economy, Social Networking, Finance, E-commerce, Hospitality & Food, Entertainment & Media, Real Estate, Travel, Human Resources, and Transportation.

According to MLSDev CEO, Vadim Dyachenko, "Our Business Analysis Service is a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to improve their processes, increase their chances of a successful product launch on the market, save money on app development, or need help with any business-related matter. Clients who have used the service have praised it for its added value, making it a must-have for businesses looking to take the next step in their development."

MLSDev's Business Analysis Service is available in an hourly consultation without any obligations from the client's side. Interested parties can book their free hour of business analysis consulting services to unlock their business's full potential with MLSDev.

About MLSDev

MLSDev is a software development company that builds web and mobile app solutions from scratch. The company offers a range of services, including mobile app development, web development, business analysis, quality assurance, and project management. MLSDev's mission is to help clients achieve their business goals through innovative technology solutions. For more information, visit https://mlsdev.com/.

Contact:

Name: Anastasiia Lastovetska

+380936560830

