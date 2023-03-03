St. Julians, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) (NASDAQ:GMBLP) (NASDAQ:GMBLW) (NASDAQ:GMBLZ) (or "EEG") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock for March 2023.

Dividend per share $0.08 Record date Mar. 15, 2023 Payment date Mar. 31, 2023

EEG is a full-service esports and online betting company. EEG focuses on two verticals: Games and iGaming. EEG Games provides esports entertainment experiences to gamers through a combination of proprietary infrastructure software that includes ggCircuit and our EGL ("Esports Gaming League") tournament platform. EEG iGaming is a licensed operator of online casino and sportsbook services for gaming customers primarily in Europe. EEG iGaming operates proprietary technology that facilitates wagering, payments, payment automation, bonusing, loyalty, compliance and casino integrations. EEG has offices in New Jersey, Estonia, the United Kingdom, and Malta. For more information, visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC, regarding our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, our significant indebtedness, and our obligations under our Senior Convertible Note. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

