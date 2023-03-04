Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 04.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUZ3 ISIN: US92556H2067 Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB 
Tradegate
03.03.23
20:32 Uhr
21,255 Euro
+0,010
+0,05 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,02021,66003.03.
21,04521,26003.03.
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2023 | 00:02
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fresh Films & Paramount's Content for Change Present Industry Insights: Season 2

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Paramount

Fresh Films has teamed up with Paramount's Content for Change initiative on season 2 of their original series, Industry Insights.

Industry Insights features conversations between future storytellers and industry professionals that pull back the curtain on the entertainment industry. Created by teens for teens, the web series is dedicated to empowering and educating future storytellers and creators on different career paths across media & entertainment.

The series presented by Paramount's Content for Change will include 12 episodes. Each episode will feature a different industry professional talking about their career journeys, how they got to where they are today, plus inspiration and advice for aspiring media professionals.

Season 2, Episode 1 launched Friday, March 3 rd and features George Cheeks, President & CEO of CBS and Chief Content Officer for News & Sports, Paramount+. As a forward-thinking leader who is focused on diverse storytelling, inclusivity and opportunity, George shares his advice for filmmakers trying to break into the industry and speaks on the importance of exposing all the opportunities the entertainment industry has to offer for future storytellers.

Subscribe to the Fresh Film's YouTube Channel to be the first to know when the episodes drop and catch up on all of Season 1 streaming now!

------------

About Fresh Films

Fresh Films creates Emmy-nominated films, TV shows and documentaries while training future filmmakers in all aspects of film. As a production studio and training ground, Fresh Films is on a mission to positively impact the trajectory of diverse, underestimated teens and young adults. Youth collaborate on-set rotating through every filmmaking position - from camera and sound to costume and editing - gaining technical and workplace skills to expand their career options and their economic mobility. Fresh Films alumni work across the entertainment industry from Marvel to HBO. Fresh Films productions give youth IMDb credit and can be seen in theatres, on Paramount+, Roku, PBS, IFC, DirecTV, Amazon Prime, iTunes, at major retailers and internationally.

About Paramount's Content for Change

Paramount's Content for Change is a global companywide, cross-brand initiative that seeks to harness the power of content to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes, and all forms of hate. Content for Change applies scientific research, rigor, and data to transform the entire creative ecosystem at Paramount Global across three pillars - content, creative supply chain and culture. For more information, go to www.contentforchange.paramount.com

Media Contact

Kelli Feigley, Fresh Films Co-Founder and Managing Partner | 309 794 8628 | kellifeigley@freshfilms.org

Joy Davis Fair, Paramount Corporate Communications | 212 846 0787 | joy.davisfair@paramount.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742015/Fresh-Films-Paramounts-Content-for-Change-Present-Industry-Insights-Season-2

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.