Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 05.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Geht diese 4,00-€-Aktie jetzt steil in Richtung 21,00 € (altes Hoch)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870798 ISIN: FI0009000277 Ticker-Symbol: TTEB 
Tradegate
02.03.23
14:47 Uhr
30,000 Euro
-0,540
-1,77 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,42030,66004.03.
30,42030,64003.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TIETOEVRY
TIETOEVRY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIETOEVRY OYJ30,000-1,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.