Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2023) - Evry Jewels, jewelry brand founded by siblings Brittany and Jake Sigal, has reported a 200% increase in sales.





Evry Jewels

Evry Jewel offers unique jewelry with the aim to empower and inspire people. With its commitment to sustainability and unique designs, the brand has stood out in the luxury goods market.

The company's best-selling collection includes the Evil Eye Necklace, Mini Huggies, Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet, chain necklaces, stacked rings, and hoop earrings.

The brand has also implemented virtual try-on technology to help customers visualize what their jewelry would look like before purchasing. This innovative feature elevated the shopping experience for its customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and sales.

Brittany Sigal, co-founder of Evry Jewels, shares, "We are thrilled to see our brand reaching new milestones and resonating with so many young consumers. Our commitment to sustainability, community, and mental health awareness is at the core of what we do, and we are excited to see our efforts paying off."

With over 1.2 million combined social media followers, Evry Jewels has a substantial fan base and a loyal community. By partnering with various social media influencers and fashion bloggers to showcase its products, the brand has boosted its reach and brand recognition.

The company also plans to expand by introducing a new line of 14k gold and diamond-encrusted fine jewelry and strengthening its sustainable practices.

About Evry Jewels



Evry Jewels is a jewelry brand founded by siblings Brittany and Jake Sigal, who hail from a family with over four generations of jewelry experience. The brand offers a variety of jewelry pieces that reflect its unique and modern aesthetic. By creating a brand that prioritizes mental health awareness and body positivity, Evry Jewels has become a favorite among Millennials and Gen Z-ers. Its use of recycled materials and ethical sourcing aligns with the values of environmentally conscious consumers. This commitment to social responsibility has contributed to the company's success in building a loyal customer base and growing profitability.



Contact Information



Brittany Sigal

514 451 5766

Email: support@evryjewels.com

Website: www.evryjewels.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157260