Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

Moscow, Russia - 5 March 2023 - Sistema PJSFC (the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that all the agreements entered into by the Corporation on October 19, 2022, to acquire in aggregate a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group from Swedish Eastnine and East Capital Holding AB, as well as a group of individual investors, have been amicably terminated by the parties thereto.

