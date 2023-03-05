Anzeige
Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group 05-March-2023 / 20:30 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Termination of transaction to purchase a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group

Moscow, Russia - 5 March 2023 - Sistema PJSFC (the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that all the agreements entered into by the Corporation on October 19, 2022, to acquire in aggregate a 47.7% stake in Melon Fashion Group from Swedish Eastnine and East Capital Holding AB, as well as a group of individual investors, have been amicably terminated by the parties thereto.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 227496 
News ID:    1574881 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574881&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2023 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
