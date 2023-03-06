Leveraging global intellectual-property initiatives for sustainable growth

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it ranked fourth globally and first among Japanese companies in terms of international patent applications filed in 2022 according to the Switzerland-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).* A high level of both ranking and the number of patent applications reflect Mitsubishi Electric's strategy to actively promote international patent applicants along with the globalization of its business. In 2022, the company has ranked within the top five global companies in international patent applications by company for nine consecutive years since 2014, and first among all Japanese companies for eight consecutive years.

Mitsubishi Electric, which strategically positions intellectual property (IP) as a crucial business resource for its future growth and development, carefully aligns IP activities with the company's business and R&D strategies. In October 2021, the company launched "Open Technology Bank activities" to promote external collaboration to realize a sustainable future by leveraging IP.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Global forum for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230305005019/en/

Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Patent Planning Dept.

Corporate Intellectual Property Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/contact/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/