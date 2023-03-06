Volvo Penta, a Swedish marine and industrial engine manufacturer, has developed a subsystem solution based on the Volvo Group's electromobility platform. It is optimized for battery energy storage system (BESS) applications produced by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).Volvo Penta is expanding its power generation business into BESS with OEMs. Its modular, scalable solution is built on the electromobility platform of its parent, Volvo Group, which has seen real-world success in applications such as trucks, buses, and construction equipment. Its BESS subsystem is intended for integration ...

