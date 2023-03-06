Now Health International, the multi-award-winning international private medical insurance (IPMI) provider, has announced the launch of a new Direct Billing network in Europe.

From 1st March 2023, Now Health International members in Europe will have access to over 1,000 Direct Billing facilities across the continent, including in the UK.

The new Direct Billing provider network gives Now Health International members the convenience of being able to undergo consultations and medical investigations without needing to pay and reclaim. Now Health International's Europe members will also be able to use Direct Billing should they be admitted to hospital for any reason.

All Now Health International members have been informed of how they can use the new Direct Billing network. There will be no changes to the administration of their plans and premiums will not increase as a result of this new feature.

In addition to this change, Now Health International has also announced access to its Europe Direct Billing network for all its members.

UK members, who have had access to 126 Direct Billing facilities across the country since June 2021, can now access Direct Billing facilities across the rest of Europe should they ever be travelling in the region. Likewise, Now Health International plan holders living anywhere in the world will be able to access Direct Billing facilities should they travel to Europe, including the UK.

Discussing the new Direct Billing network, Laurent De Veyrac, General Manager UK and Europe, Now Health International, said: "Our new Direct Billing network will enhance our Europe members' experience of using their plan while also providing even more added value for our UK members, many of whom we know frequently travel to and within the rest of Europe for both professional and personal reasons."

About the availability of the Direct Billing network to all of the company's members worldwide, Dr Bilal Shirazi, Chief Medical Officer, Now Health International, said: "The new Direct Billing network improves our ability to deliver world-leading features and benefits to our members in Europe and also for our worldwide members who can now enjoy additional peace of mind when travelling in these regions."

Now Health International (NHI) is one of the fastest growing providers of International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) solutions for Global Expatriates, High-Net-Worth individuals and Companies. Now Health has offices in the UK, Malta, UAE, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia.

