Third Point Investors Ltd - Monthly Update: February 2023 NAV Performance
London, March 4
6 March 2023
Third Point Investors Limited
Monthly Update: February 2023 NAV Performance
February 2023 Performance Highlights
- Third Point Investors Limited returned -4.2% on a NAV basis in February 2023, compared with a -2.4% return for the MSCI World Index and a -2.4% return for the S&P 500 Index.
- During the month the Company's share price fell 2.0%, reflecting a narrowing in the discount to NAV from 17.3% to 15.3%.
- The top contributors for the month included ABS Interest Rate Hedges, energy company Shell PLC, and enterprise technology company Advanced Micro Devices.
- The top detractors for the month included financials company Fidelity National Info Services, consumer goods company Bath & Body Works Inc, and media and internet company Alphabet Inc.
Full portfolio detail is available at https://www.thirdpointlimited.com/resources/portfolio-updates
Net Performance
|MTD
|QTD
|YTD
|Third Point Investors Ltd. (NAV)1
|-4.2%
|-3.4%
|-3.4%
|Third Point Investors Ltd. (Price)2
|-2.0%
|-3.4%
|-3.4%
|Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd.
|-3.5%
|-2.9%
|-2.9%
|MSCI World Index (Total Return)
|-2.4%
|4.6%
|4.6%
|S&P 500 (Total Return)
|-2.4%
|3.7%
|3.7%
Key Statistics and AUM Summary
|TPIL Leverage Factor3
|1.24x
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(15.3%)
|Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. AUM
|$5.1 B
|Third Point Investors Ltd. Net AUM4
|$0.6 B
Portfolio Detail5
The net weightings of the strategy at period-end were 56.7% in Equity, 39.6% in Credit, 8.6% in Privates and 0.0% in Other. A breakdown of positions, including major contributors and detractors, is provided below. For further detail please visit: https://www.thirdpointlimited.com/resources/portfolio-updates
|EXPOSURE
|GROSS MTD P&L6
|GROSS YTD P&L6
|LONG
|SHORT
|NET
|LONG
|SHORT
|NET
|LONG
|SHORT
|NET
|Equity
|74.7%
|-18.0%
|56.7%
|-3.2%
|-0.1%
|-3.3%
|-0.3%
|-3.5%
|-3.8%
|Credit
|40.6%
|-0.9%
|39.6%
|-0.5%
|0.6%
|0.1%
|1.1%
|0.4%
|1.4%
|Privates
|8.6%
|0.0%
|8.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Other7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Total Portfolio
|123.8%
|-19.0%
|104.9%
|-3.7%
|0.5%
|-3.3%
|0.7%
|-3.2%
|-2.5%
Portfolio Detail
MTD Contributors8
ABS Interest Rate Hedges
Shell PLC (energy company)
Advanced Micro Devices (enterprise technology company)
Short A
SentinelOne Inc. (endpoint cybersecurity company)
MTD Detractors8
Fidelity National Info Services (financials company)
Bath & Body Works Inc. (consumer goods company)
Alphabet Inc (media and internet company)
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (industrials and materials company)
Danaher Corp. (diversified life sciences and diagnostics company)
YTD Contributors8
The Walt Disney Co. (entertainment and media company)
ABS Interest Rate Hedges
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (luxury consumer goods company)
Shell PLC (energy company)
Carnival Corp. (cruise line operator)
YTD Detractors8
Colgate-Palmolive Co. (consumer staples company)
Alphabet Inc (media and internet company)
Danaher Corp. (diversified life sciences and diagnostics company)
Fidelity National Info Services (financials company)
Short B
Top Gross Equity Longs8
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (utility company)
Colgate-Palmolive Co. (consumer staples company)
Danaher Corp. (diversified life sciences and diagnostics company)
Bath & Body Works Inc. (consumer goods company)
Fidelity National Info Services (financials company)
Top Gross Corporate Credit Longs8,9
Carnival Corp. (consumer travel company)
The Michaels Cos Inc. (consumer goods company)
Uniti Group LP (financials company)
Credit Suisse AG (institutional brokerage firm)
Frontier Communications Holdings (communications company)
|Press Enquiries
Notes to Editors
About Third Point Investors Limited
www.thirdpointlimited.com
Third Point Investors Limited (LSE: TPOU) was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and is a feeder fund that invests in the Third Point Offshore Fund (the Master Fund), offering investors a unique opportunity to gain direct exposure to founder Daniel S. Loeb's investment strategy. The Master Fund employs an event-driven, opportunistic strategy to invest globally across the capital structure and in diversified asset classes to optimize risk-reward through a market cycle. TPIL's portfolio is 100% aligned with the Master Fund, which is Third Point's largest investment strategy. TPIL's assets under management are currently $600 million.
About Third Point LLC
Third Point LLC is an institutional investment manager that actively engages with companies across their lifecycle, using dynamic asset allocation and an ethos of continuous learning to drive long-term shareholder return. Led by Daniel S. Loeb since its inception in 1995, the Firm has a 36-person investment team, a robust quantitative data and analytics team, and a deep, tenured business team. Third Point manages approximately $12.4 billion in assets for sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, corporate & public pensions, high-net-worth individuals, and employees.
Footnotes
Important Notes and Disclaimers
Unless otherwise stated, information relates to the Third Point Offshore Master Fund L.P. Exposures are categorized in a manner consistent with the Investment Manager's classifications for portfolio and risk management purposes in its sole discretion.
