Triveni Glass is the latest company in India to venture into solar glass production, following similar announcements by Asahi India Glass, Gold Plus Glass Industry, and Chiripal Group.From pv magazine India Triveni Glass has revealed plans to set up a solar glass manufacturing plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The factory, which will have the capacity to produce 840 metric tons of solar glass per day, is expected to create 2,000 jobs. The announcement follows production announcements by companies such as Asahi India Glass, Gold Plus Glass Industry, and textile manufacturer Chiripal ...

