Cornell University researchers have discovered that soybeans planted beneath 3.9-meter-high solar modules can positively affect panel temperatures and the microclimates of farms.From pv magazine USA Agrivoltaics solve at least two critical needs. Solar provides the renewable energy needed to mitigate climate change impacts while meeting global energy demand. And crops grown alongside solar help to feed the burgeoning global population, which is anticipated to grow to nearly 10 billion people by 2050, according to the United Nations. Cornell University researchers have examined agrivoltaics to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...