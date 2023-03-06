Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 09:36
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peter Cremer Holding GmbH & Co. KG: Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG becomes CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG

LÜBECK, Germany, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the shareholder decision and entry in the German Commercial Register, it's official: Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG is now CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG. This step is part of the Road#2024PLUS strategy and transformation launched three years ago. With the name change, Erzkontor draws closer to the Hamburg family company CREMER, which acquired the shares of this Lübeck-based raw materials trader in 2014.

"We decided that the right time had come to underline ERZKONTOR's affiliation with the CREMER company network," said Dr. Ullrich Wegner, CEO of Peter Cremer Holding, Hamburg. "We are proud of our joint success story since acquiring ERZKONTOR ten years ago. This renaming creates transparency and the basis for continued shared growth. In the coming years, we will benefit even more from each other with a coordinated strategy."

With the renaming to CREMER ERZKONTOR, the over 100 year history of Possehl Erzkontor now enters a new chapter. Nils Fleig, Director of CREMER ERZKONTOR: "The name change is a statement. The road we're on takes us from being purely a raw materials trader to managing the supply of raw materials for our customers. In addition to logistics services, this includes the further processing and recycling of these materials in our own facilities. The CREMER name stands not just for international trade and logistics, but also for the refinement of products and for an extraordinary worldwide network; it's a perfect fit."

CREMER ERZKONTOR GmbH & Co. KG
Beckergrube 38-52
23552 Lübeck (Germany)

Tim Krawczyk
Manager Marketing & Communication
+49 451 929 62 101
tkrawczyk@erzkontor.com
www.erzkontor.com
https://erzkontor.com/en/possehl-erzkontor-gmbh-amp-co-kg-becomes-cremer-erzkontor-gmbh-amp-co-kg__trashed/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/possehl-erzkontor-gmbh--co-kg-becomes-cremer-erzkontor-gmbh--co-kg-301763097.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.