



TOKYO, Mar 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Two elementary schools in the Republic of Indonesia, whose buildings were constructed with the support of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors), have held their opening ceremonies.This school building construction support project is a collaborative venture between Mitsubishi Motors and World Vision Japan, an international NGO, with the aim of improving the learning environment for children. Mitsubishi Motors contributed 5.8 million yen, together with voluntary donations(1) from Mitsubishi Motors employees, to construct two elementary school buildings and donate equipment such as blackboards, desks, and chairs, as well as books.At the opening ceremony of the elementary schools in East Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province, Hideki Hanaoka, CFO of Mitsubishi Motors' local production company, PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, said, "It is with the support of the people of Indonesia that Mitsubishi Motors has continued to produce and sell automobiles. We are both pleased and proud that our support has contributed to the construction of new elementary school buildings. We hope that the children will enjoy many experiences in these school buildings, and that they go on to play a leading role in Indonesia's development."In 2018, Mitsubishi Motors advocated Contribution to Local Economy through Business Activities as one of its materiality. It is working to contribute to local economies in the ASEAN region through the employment, human resources development, investment, technology transfer, and exports generated by its business growth in the region. To further help resolve environmental and social issues in ASEAN, Mitsubishi Motors continues to leverage its unique technologies and services.(1) The donation program that started in April 2019 in which Mitsubishi Motors Group employees voluntarily contribute small donation every month. The fund raised is used to benefit society.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) --a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. The company announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.