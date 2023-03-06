

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, said on Monday that it has bagged a contract from Japanese company, Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK), to provide an integrated railway system for the extension of the North-South Commuter Railway project or NSCR in Philippines.



Alstom's contract share is worth around 1.1 billion euros and booking is expected during 2023-24.



The French company will be responsible for the system integration, signaling and telecommunication, power supply, automated fare collection system, platform doors, and others.



The project, expected to be completed by 2029, will be executed by an Alstom-led consortium with Colas Rail to further boost mobility between Metropolitan Manila and the suburban areas in Luzon.



Financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the project has 27 new stations spanning 110 kilometres. This comprises a 55-kilometre southern section from Tutuban to Calamba, as well as a 51- kilometres northern section from Malolos to Clark International Airport.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken