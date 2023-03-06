Voltalis, the European leader of domestic demand-side response, has secured €91M of financing, which represents the first tranche of a larger package

Green finance: Massive investment in Demand-Side Response (DSR)

PARIS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2006, Voltalis has developed a DSR which allows households and businesses to lower their consumption when the power systems need it, as an alternative to generation. With over 15 years of market operations, Voltalis' domestic DSR lowers energy prices at peak times for all, while allowing for more renewables to be used on power grids, supporting both energy security efforts and net zero ambitions.





The financing, secured from Edmond de Rothschild's BRIDGE platform, CIC Private Debt and La Banque Postale Asset Management (LBP AM), will accelerate the rollout of Voltalis' technology.





BRIDGE platform, CIC Private Debt and La Banque Postale Asset Management (LBP AM), will accelerate the rollout of Voltalis' technology. Voltalis already manages 350MWp of flexible consumption capacity. Earlier this year, Voltalis was awarded a contract for an additional 1GWp by RTE, the French Transmission Systems Operator, which involves DSR operations spanning more than 400,000 households and businesses.





Voltalis, with the support of its shareholder Meridiam, aims to deliver 10GWp of flexible consumption management capacity in Europe in the next 5 to 7 years, with 3 million locations connected to its platform.

Bérénice Arbona, Investment Director of LBP AM: "The funding granted to Voltalis is fully in line with the investment strategy of the Climate Impact Infrastructure Fund managed by LBP AM. This project, in line with the European taxonomy, allows to reduce French consumers' energy consumption while reducing carbon-intensive generation. We are pleased to have contributed to the structuring of this major transaction and to support the development of this innovative company."

Jean-Francis Dusch, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild UK, CIO of Benjamin de Rothschild Infrastructure Debt Generation (BRIDGE) and Global Head of Infrastructure, Real Assets & Structured Finance and Shirley Chojnacki, Investment Director (BRIDGE): "We are very proud of this new investment, which fits perfectly into our infrastructure debt portfolio and our commitment to the Energy Transition, a conviction of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (EDRAM). As a result, the management of domestic electricity demand defended by Voltalis is an essential investment theme for us. By providing this funding, we also hope to support Voltalis in its development and growth in order to help it consolidate its leading position in the sector. We are delighted to have the opportunity to become a long-term financial partner of Voltalis."

Sylvie Chaussin, Investment Director of CIC Private Debt: "This investment in Voltalis is a perfect illustration of CIC Private Debt's strategy in the energy efficiency sector: financing economic solutions to solve the structural balancing needs of the network rather than investing in its oversizing. Ultimately, we are convinced that solutions like Voltalis' will play an increasingly important role in the energy markets."

Mathieu Bineau, CEO of Voltalis, concludes: "Today, Voltalis is getting ready for battle to accelerate its deployment and growth. This financing demonstrates the maturity of the solution deployed by Voltalis, a real missing link in the energy transition. We need a Europe of flexibility and Voltalis will be at the forefront of this historic transformation of our energy system."

