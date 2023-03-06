Spain installed 8,312 MW of new renewable energy capacity last year, including 4,281 MW of utility-scale solar, 2.64 GW of distributed-generation PV systems, and 1,382 MW of wind power.From pv magazine Spain Spain deployed approximately 8,312 MW of new renewable energy capacity in 2022, according to provisional figures from local renewable energy association APPA Renovables. About 1,382 MW of the total capacity deployed last year comes from wind power plants. Around 4,281 MW comes from utility-scale PV facilities, while another 2,649 MW comes from distributed-generation solar arrays. In total, ...

