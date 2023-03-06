Westport Fuel Systems Inc: Westport Signs Third Global Heavy-Duty OEM Collaboration Agreement to Demonstrate H2 HPDI Fuel System on IC Engine Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT / Nasdaq: WPRT), a global leader in low-emissions alternative fuel transportation technologies, today announced its collaboration with a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the OEM's engine equipped with Westport's H 2 HPDI fuel system. This collaboration marks Westport's third major OEM engagement evaluating its H 2 HPDI fuel system to date. Funded by the OEM, the work starts immediately and continues through year end.



"Vehicle makers around the world are recognizing that there are many possible paths to reaching the important goal of significantly reducing or eliminating emissions," said David M. Johnson, chief executive officer of Westport Fuel Systems. "Demonstrating our H 2 HPDI fuel system is the first step on the path to commercialization and supports the growing view that a 'one size fits all' approach to emissions reduction does not exist. Maintaining existing diesel engine architectures and related manufacturing infrastructure is critical to enabling OEMs to offer timely, efficient, cost-effective peak performance in transport applications."

Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with Westport's H 2 HPDI fuel system offers a cost-effective solution that delivers substantial CO 2 reductions while allowing OEMs to preserve their existing engine architecture, leverage existing engineering talent and experience, installed investments, and decades of technology development in vehicle powertrain design, supply chain, and manufacturing.

Westport's production HPDI system fueled with LNG and bioLNG is a mature and proven commercialized platform, providing a solid foundation to develop the hydrogen-fueled version of the HPDI system. This collaboration is designed to demonstrate that Westport's H 2 HPDI fuel system is a cost-effective solution that delivers dramatic CO 2 abatement while achieving power, torque, and efficiency that exceeds the performance of a diesel engine.



