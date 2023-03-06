Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
WKN: A2JGE9 ISIN: CA44812T1021 
Tradegate
06.03.23
13:19 Uhr
1,456 Euro
-0,016
-1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 12:36
Hut 8 Mining Corp: Media advisory: Hut 8 to Release 2022 Financial Results March 9

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, will be releasing results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2022 via a conference call on March 9, 2023.

Who:Analysts, media, and investors are invited to attend.

Hut 8 Mining Corp Logo (CNW Group/Hut 8 Mining Corp)

What: Hut 8 executives will review the company's 2022 financial results and comment on recent corporate developments.

When: Results will be shared via media release and on the Company's website at https://hut8.io/investors/ by 9:30 a.m. ET on March 9, 2023. The conference call and webinar will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Where: Those joining via telephone should dial in 10 minutes early.

  • To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3YEOkEJ to receive an instant, automated call back that will place you in the conference
  • Those joining via operator should dial in 5-10 minutes early to: 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free, North America) and use access code: 42748613#
About Hut 8

Hut 8 is a large innovation-focused digital asset miner, led by a team of business-building technologists, bullish on Bitcoin, blockchain, Web 3.0, and bridging the nascent and traditional high performance computing worlds. With two digital asset mining sites located in Southern Alberta and a third site in North Bay, Ontario, all located in Canada, Hut 8 has high capacity rate and large inventory of unencumbered, self-mined Bitcoin. With 36,000 square feet of geo-diverse data centre space and cloud capacity connected to electrical grids powered by significant renewables and emission-free resources, Hut 8 is revolutionizing conventional assets to create the first hybrid data centre model that serves both the traditional high performance compute (Web 2.0) and nascent digital asset computing sectors, blockchain gaming, and Web 3.0. Hut 8 was the first Canadian digital asset miner to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

CONTACT: Hut 8 Investor Relations, Sue Ennis, sue@hut8.io; Hut 8 Media Relations, Yamini Coen, yamini.coen@hut8.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016019/Hut_8_Mining_Corp_Media_advisory__Hut_8_to_Release_2022_Financia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/media-advisory-hut-8-to-release-2022-financial-results-march-9-301762833.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
