Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by ringing the opening bell on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Chairman and CEO Craig Arnold will be joined by members of Eaton's senior leadership team to commemorate this historic milestone.

"We're honored to celebrate our company's longevity on the New York Stock Exchange," said Arnold. "This milestone reflects Eaton's enduring ability to adapt to the changing world and to serve the needs of all our stakeholders our shareholders, customers, communities, and our colleagues."

Since its founding in 1911 as a U.S.-based truck axle company, Eaton has reinvented itself time and again. Over the decades, the company diversified into an automotive and truck component supplier, then expanded as a diversified industrial manufacturing company through acquisitions like Cutler-Hammer, Westinghouse's Distribution and Control business, and Aeroquip-Vickers. These acquisitions formed the foundation of its electrical business and enhanced the company's presence in the aerospace market. Later, the company refocused on power management and energy efficiency through the acquisitions of Powerware, the Moeller Group and Cooper Industries and, more recently, Souriau-Sunbank and Tripp Lite.

Today, Eaton is a global intelligent power management company with operations in 170 countries, more than 91,000 employees and $20.8 billion in revenues in 2022, with approximately 90% of profits coming from its Aerospace and Electrical businesses.

Arnold continued, "I'm proud of the culture we've built and all that our company and its people have achieved. And I believe our best days are still ahead as we enter a growth cycle driven by the transformational global growth trends of energy transition, electrification and the digitalization of society."

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

