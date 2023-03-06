NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Delivery of Electricity Certificates with expiry on March 14th 2023

Delivery of Electricity Certificates (ELC) with expiry in March 2023 is approaching with 14th of March as the Expiration Date and Last Trading Day for the contract ELCSEKMAR-23. Trading and clearing of ELCSEKMAR-23 closes at 18:00 CET on the Expiration Day. Net sellers must ensure that they have completed delivery of all ELCs to the Clearing House's account prior to 19:00 CET on the Expiration Day. Transfers shall be confirmed through the delivery form provided here. The Clearing House's account number for delivery in CESAR is 643002406700077095 and in NECS is 707052300000015631. For more details, please see Trading and Clearing Rules Joint Appendix 2 - Contract Specifications (joint Clearing and Trading Rules), part B, chapter 4. For further information, please contact Clearing & Collateral Management: E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com Phone: +46 8 405 6880