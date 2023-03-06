Arbor Day Foundation: 2023 TD Green Space Grant Recipients To Help Improve Community Resiliency and Environmental Equity in Underserved Areas Through Tree Planting

LINCOLN, NE and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / TD Bank Group (TD) and the Arbor Day Foundation today announced the 2023 grant recipients of the TD Green Space Grants program. The program, funded by TD through the TD Ready Commitment and administered by Arbor Day, will provide a total of US $400,000 (approximately $536,000 CAD) to support 22 organizations that are helping to expand access to greenspace, proliferate the benefits of trees, and support environmental equity within their communities.

Historically, tree canopy and green space access have been inequitably distributed between affluent and economically disadvantaged communities. Studies have shown these disparities put lower-income citizens at an increased risk of developing heat-related illnesses and other undesirable health outcomes. With extreme heat waves becoming more frequent, vulnerable populations are in need of trees and green space to curb the impact of the urban heat island effect and increase climate resiliency throughout their neighborhoods.

"At TD, we believe in the importance of taking care of our planet for future generations" said Janice Farrell Jones, Senior Vice President - Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "That's why we're proud to continue our support for the Arbor Day Foundation to help grow and enhance green spaces in vulnerable communities. Through our commitment to help create more equitable access to green spaces, we're supporting organizations that are working to help elevate the quality of the environment and help build strength and resiliency within the communities we serve. "

"As we continue to experience these increasingly frequent and prolonged periods of extreme heat, planting trees to provide shade and cooling has become a necessity for our most vulnerable communities," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive at the Arbor Day Foundation. "Through the TD Green Space program, we are striving to address socio-environmental inequity in neighborhoods that have long been overlooked. Sufficient access to a healthy, inclusive environment is something everyone deserves to have, and we are thrilled to work with TD who is committed to this goal."

The following 22 cities in the United States and Canada will each receive a TD Green Space Grant:

United States:

Casey Trees Washington DC City of Orlando Orlando Florida Backyard Basecamp, Inc. Baltimore Maryland Greenscape of Jacksonville, Inc. Jacksonville Florida 15 Minute Field Trips Providence Rhode Island Justice Innovation Inc. (dba. Center for Court Innovation) Bronx New York Delaware River City Corp d.b.a. Riverfront North Partnership Philadelphia Pennsylvania Upper Darby Township (Pennsylvania) Upper Darby Pennsylvania ReTreeUS Westbrook Maine Tree Eastie Boston Massachusetts Groundwork Bridgeport Bridgeport Connecticut

Canada:

Credit Valley Conservation Foundation Brampton Ontario City of Edmonton Edmonton Alberta Fondation Tolos Yakov Yosef Montreal Quebec Langley Environmental Partners Society Langley British Columbia Forêt Capitale Forest Ottawa Ontario Atlantic Coastal Action Program (ACAP) Saint John Saint John New Brunswick LEAF (Local Enhancement & Appreciation of Forests) Toronto Ontario City of Cornwall Cornwall Ontario Essex Region Conservation Authority Windsor Ontario Save Our Seine River Environment Inc Winnipeg Manitoba

TD provides funding for these grants, which are awarded annually, and the Arbor Day Foundation administers the program. TD Green Space Grants are made through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform. Established in 2019, the platform has provided funding which has served 63 communities through 82 planting projects. These projects have collectively planted or distributed over 11,000 trees or shrubs and engaged nearly 4,000 community members.

This year, funding will be granted to 22 municipalities that are driving programs aligned to the theme TD Green Space: Using green infrastructure to cool vulnerable neighborhoods. To be eligible for a grant, qualified municipalities had to be located within Canada and the TD operating footprint in the United States. Priority was given to projects occurring in underserved areas of local communities.

For more information, visit arborday.org/programs/tdgreenspacegrants.

