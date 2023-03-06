Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NanoCap Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (137/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that NanoCap Group AB (publ), company registration number 556818-0300, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that NanoCap Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and that the outstanding conditions are fulfilled, first day of trading is expected to be March 15, 2023. The company has 379,257 A-shares and 3,774,418 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NANOC B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 3,774,418 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0004020931 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 285795 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556818-0300 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on +46762517705.