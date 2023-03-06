Avant Solutions: Nebraska-based PR/Communication Firm Certified by Women's Business Enterprise National Council

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Avant Solutions , a PR/Communication consultancy and marketing firm specializing in customized communication strategies and services for clients in a variety of industries and sectors, recently earned national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council , a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council. WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise, and to be among a growing network of amazing women-owned businesses across the nation," said Monique Farmer, president of Avant Solutions. "We've built a team of accomplished, experienced professionals who stand at the ready to provide customized communications strategies and personalized solutions for our clients. I look forward to the opportunities for growth and development this certification offers."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBDC is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

Avant Solutions is a full-service PR/communication firm that provides customized communication strategies, media training/media relations, executive communication support and services to clients across various industries and sectors. The team has in-depth knowledge of strategic communication and public relations, serving a diverse clientele that includes federal and local government, public agencies, non-profit organizations, education, small businesses and startups. Avant Solutions belongs to the Public Relations Consultants Group, a national network of 50 award-winning independent communications and public relations professionals and consultancies, allowing reach in every market across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm is also part of the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Small Businesses Alumni group and the only Black woman-owned, WBENC and WOSB-certified PR/Communication firm in the State of Nebraska.

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com .

