Montag, 06.03.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 15:22
Agillic A/S: Universe Science Park chooses Agillic to personalise and automate their communication


Press release, Copenhagen, 6 March 2023

Universe Science Park is on a mission to share its passion for science, technology and innovation. They've joined forces with Agillic and s360 to reach that goal, enhance communication and create even better customer experiences through personalised marketing automation.


With the motto of "The adventure park where fun is a science", Universe Science Park is a science adventure park in Nordborg, Denmark, where children and adults explore science and technology through immersive experiences and attractions. The Universe Science Park Foundation is a non-profit, independent foundation with the goal of exciting children and young people about science, technology and entrepreneurship.

The adventure park is filled with experiences that fascinate, involve and entertain within the themes of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It welcomes over 140,000 visitors annually, with 10% being school visits.

Universe Park's Chief Business Development Officer, Brian Jorgensen, says, "We want to provide a better overall experience for our guests, by reaching them in different channels and using behavioural data to optimise the experience. Agillic is part of a larger digital project meant to improve our guests' experience."

The Agillic, s360, and Universe Science Park collaboration makes personalising visitor experiences with an omnichannel communication approach seamless, automated and efficient.

"Most companies are challenged on efficiency, automation and cultivation of first-party data to create relevant customer experiences, which, when done right, create better ROI short term and higher customer lifetime value long term. We're excited to play a part in inspiring and engaging the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers by fueling their curiosity in science, technology, and entrepreneurship, and we look forward to helping Universe Science Park accelerate their digital transformation together with Agillic gold solution partner s360," says Agillic's CEO Emre Gürsoy.



For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.


Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC


Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen - Denmark





