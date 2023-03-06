DJ Sure Retractors Ltd.: SUREFIRE New Single-use Retractor To be Showcased at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Conference (AAOS)

Sure Retractors Ltd. Sure Retractors Ltd.: SUREFIRE New Single-use Retractor To be Showcased at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Conference (AAOS) 06-March-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUREFIRE New Single-use Retractor To be Showcased at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Conference (AAOS)

SUNRISE, FL - On 02 March, 2023, SURE Retractors Inc., a medical device company that has developed a range of industry-disruptive retractors for orthopaedic, trauma and spinal surgery, announced it will be showcasing its new single-use SUREFIRE Retractor at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons conference in the Venetian Conference and Expo centre in Las Vegas from March 7th to 10th at booth #3915.

The SUREFIRE retractor was developed in collaboration with Spartan Medical to provide a complete, surgery-ready, sterile, field retractor system, which can be used by the DoD and any front-line medical response team. The product has applications in trauma, abdominal, orthopaedic and spinal surgery.

"As a veteran-owned company with over 700 contracts with the federal government, Spartan Medical is adept at identifying the latest medtech for America's military needs," said Vince Proffitt - President of Spartan Medical. "The SUREFIRE retractor was designed for the DoD surgeon who needs sterile, surgery-ready retractors in a complete package that is lightweight and durable enough for in-field environments."

Attendees of AAOS will be able to inspect the SUREFIRE retractor system at booth #3915. SURE retractors are single-use, surgical-ready, sterile-packed, radiolucent, and easy-to-use. SURE retractors allow ASCs and hospitals to:

-- Maximize Surgical Volume

-- Improve OR Efficiency

-- Improve Profitability

-- Reduce Infection Risk

SURE Retractors have options for Lumbar, MIS, and Cervical Spinal surgery which helps ORs maximize their operational and logistical efficiency, increasing cases planned with certainty. Simply put, the increase in throughput, reduced OR time, mitigated risks, and eliminated sterilization costs will either save money, or make money.

SURE has filed patents for its technology around the world.

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned company that provides A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. Spartan Medical has been awarded more than 700 contracts with the federal government, and it has served hundreds of private, Veterans Affairs, and DoD medical centers around the world.

Media Contact: Nick Goebel, 248-767-6276, NGoebel@PerceptionPRLLC.com ###

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: SUREFIRE

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1574697 06-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2023 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)