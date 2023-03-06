Anzeige
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 6

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

6 March 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 6 March 2023, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction6 March 2023
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost option
Vesting dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2025 in early 2026
Additional InformationThe share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction6 March 2023
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost option
Vesting date

Holding Period		After the announcement of the final results for 2025 in early 2026, subject to achievement of the performance conditions
For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting
Performance conditions50% ROCE, 25% TSR and 25% cumulative EPS each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2025
Additional InformationThe LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil7,672
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

7,672


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil13,810
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

13,810


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil63,779
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

63,779


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil175,110
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

175,110


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil37,761
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

37,761


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil101,947
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

101,947


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil17,801
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

17,801


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil42,169
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

42,169


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameLars Mallasch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical & Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil10,134
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

10,134


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameLars Mallasch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical & Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil18,531
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

18,531


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameThomas Ott
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil18,726
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

18,726


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameThomas Ott
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Flexible Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil41,742
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

41,742


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameGunilla Saltin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil18,917
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

18,917


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameGunilla Saltin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil35,141
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

35,141


Nil
e)Date of transaction2023-03-06
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
