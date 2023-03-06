MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

6 March 2023

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 6 March 2023, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a) Name Gunilla Saltin

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper

b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Mondi plc

b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Grant Nil 18,917

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



18,917





Nil

e) Date of transaction 2023-03-06