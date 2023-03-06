Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's IGAN 2.0 AIMS Application Chosen for Inclusion in AT&T FirstNet App Ecosystem

IGAN To Join Catalogue of Gold Standard Applications Available Exclusively To All First Responders In America.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), has exciting news to share! Today, the company announced that its revolutionary IGAN 2.0 AIMS Actionable Information Management Solution for first responders has received the stamp of approval from the AT&T FirstNet (FirstNet.com) developer review team. The team has determined that our IGAN AIMS application meets the design standards for inclusion in the FirstNet Ecosystem of Applications, which is exclusively available to all First Responders in America.

FirstNet felt that the IGAN AIMS application and platform would become a foundational application for First Responders and FirstNet. The IGAN AIMS functionality as a 'proprietary SaaS-based intelligent software engine and platform, that securely collects all video/audio data feeds and turns it into actionable information, enabling real-time collaborative and interactive management' fits very well with their overall mission.

Cytta's final steps to achieving a 'Verified ' status from FirstNet, is a short process of code evaluation to determine security, reliable functionality, and no code vulnerabilities, all of which Cytta already ensures. The time before 'Verified" status is issued and Ecosystem Catalogue inclusion and sales commencing by FirstNet sales agents, is approximately six weeks.

FirstNet was formed by the Federal Government in February 2012 who allocated $7 billion and 20 megahertz of broadband spectrum to AT&T to establish FirstNET.com as a network for first responders. As of 2022 AT&T announced it hit a major milestone with over $130 billion invested into FirstNet. FirstNet.com is overseen by the First Responder Network Authority, (FirstNet.gov). an independent agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

John Bristol, VP Sales of Cytta said, "Get ready to be blown away by Cytta's revolutionary IGAN 2.0 AIMS Actionable Information Management Solution! This innovative technology has been given the green light by the AT&T FirstNet developer review team, with our IGAN AIMS application being recognized as meeting the standard for inclusion in the exclusive FirstNet Ecosystem of Apps. Designed to cater to the unique needs of first responders, the IGAN AIMS application is set to become a foundational application for First Responders and FirstNet. With FirstNet's commitment to providing only highly secure and reliable applications, you can be confident that our verified app is set to become an indispensable tool for first responders across the country. Say goodbye to sifting through countless commercial app stores and hello to the ultimate mobile tool for first responders - the Cytta IGAN AIMS application!"

FirstNet is the only network built for first responders, never competing with commercial traffic-especially during a disaster. Communications work reliably across departments, jurisdictions, and for public safety. FirstNet continuously consults with local, state/territory, tribal and federal public safety agencies across the country, making it unique in American telecommunications history.

Today, first responders throughout the country use FirstNet to help them save lives and keep communities safe. The network continues to evolve with new public safety functions and features.

The public safety community on FirstNet now has access to the nation's largest coverage footprint, reaching more than 2.81 million square miles across the country. That's over 50,000 square miles more than the largest commercial networks - giving first responders access to an entire ecosystem of innovative solutions to keep them mission ready.

Please contact Cytta or our Sales team for a live demonstration of the IGAN AIMS technology for your department or organization. Mr. Bristol is available directly either by phone (612) 328-6511(please leave a message) or by email at JBristol@Cytta.com. To learn more about Cytta Corp. solutions for Actionable information Management please visit Cytta.com.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): has created video/audio integration software with AI capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) online dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN Engine is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN AIMS is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

