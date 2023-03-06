Tachyum today announced that Slovak President Zuzana Caputová visited its Bratislava offices to witness first-hand the progress of the Prodigy Universal Processor, which is in the final stage of development. President Caputová met with Tachyum founder and CEO Radoslav Danilak and a team of engineers to discuss topics such as innovation, green economy, sustainability and attracting top regional talent.

"If we want to start catching up with the living standard in Western European countries again, we need to develop cutting-edge technologies in Slovakia. We need companies with the ambition to push the boundaries of what is possible and to succeed on the world market. It is great that we already have companies with this vision in Slovakia," said Zuzana Caputová, President of the Slovak Republic.

The Slovakian government has made it a priority to transform the economy with pioneering technologies that align with global megatrends. The country's economic development strongly encourages tech innovation and high value-added industries. Tachyum is committed to supporting a competitive and innovative Slovakia through the introduction of the world's first universal processor.

"It was an honor to showcase Prodigy's capabilities to Slovakian officials today, and demonstrate how our universal processor will provide an immediate impact to the world's data centers by enabling efficient processing of increasingly needy applications," said Danilak. "Tachyum is well positioned to help with the transformation of the economy into a sustainable one in large part through enabling more efficient use of resources. With a mantra of "do more for less," Prodigy allows companies and governments to dramatically reduce electricity consumption, helping to control spiraling electricity costs and reducing the need to continually build power plants."

With data centers currently consuming more than four percent of the planet's electricity predicted to be 10 percent by 2030 the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to minimizing the environmental impact, including emissions, of data centers.

During the visit, Tachyum representatives showed president Caputová how Prodigy-powered supercomputers are poised to address some of the world's most important and challenging problems. Faster and sustainable computation speed for AI is considered critical for advancement in all aspects of human life from faster drug discovery and vaccine development to climate change impact assessment, weather forecasting, personalized medicine and more.

Tachyum has a huge potential to become a magnet for highly qualified world-class engineers and scientists. After Tachyum launched its Prodigy into the worldwide marketplace, it anticipates the company will be able to attract an even greater need for more talented individuals to join its world class team.

