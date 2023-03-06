Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Illinois

FREMONT, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Illinois have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters .



According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Illinois are forecasted to reach approximately 132 MW in 2023, representing a 13 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, residential battery deployments in Illinois are expected to grow over five-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

"Solar and battery solutions offer attractive savings for Illinois homeowners who are experiencing higher electricity costs," said Christi Carlson, vice president of sales at 93Energy, an Enphase Silver level installer. "The Enphase IQ8-powered solar system on each of our residential projects delivers value to our customers, and we are committed to helping them meet their clean energy needs. With incentives available at the federal and Illinois-state level, there's never been a better time to go solar with Enphase IQ8 Microinverter technology."

Enphase Energy's revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup functionality during an outage even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions when pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. With the Sunlight Jump Start feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using only sunlight after a prolonged grid outage that drains the battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

"We're pleased to provide Illinois homeowners with high-quality products," said Austin Carr, president of Greenlink Energy Solutions , an Enphase Silver level installer. "Powered by the world's first microgrid-forming microinverters, the IQ8-based Enphase Energy Systems provide our customers with world-class home energy solutions and a superior customer experience."

"Our customers trust us to offer them reliable, efficient, and intelligent home energy solutions," said Tony Martin, co-founder of Sonne Energy . "The state-of-the-art IQ8 Microinverters power reliable and safe solar systems. When paired with Enphase IQ Batteries, the systems can ensure clean power for homeowners, day or night."

"Our amazing network of installers is offering Illinois residents high-quality, reliable clean energy choices to power their lives at home," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters offers maximum control and a great customer experience, end to end."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

