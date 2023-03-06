France's Carbon says it has decided to build a €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) solar production facility in Fos-sur-Mer, France.From pv magazine France French manufacturer Carbon said its heterojunction solar module factory in Fos-sur-Mer, in southern France's Bouches-du-Rhône department, will be fully operational by 2025. Upon completion, it will have an annual production capacity of 5 GW of solar cells and 3.5 GW of PV modules. Carbon said it considered 15 sites throughout France for the project. It will build the factory on a site that benefits from direct road, rail, river and maritime connections. ...

