CannaAid is pleased to announce that it is the first brand to produce and sell H4-CBD products on the market. This up-and-coming cannabinoid has generated a lot of interest in recent years, but only a few brands have been able to successfully launch it. CannaAid is excited to introduce its new line of H4-CBD cannabinoid products.

About CannaAid

CannaAid is one of the biggest cannabinoid-based producers in the United States, having been established in 2016. This USA-based business offers a wide range of premium cannabis products that contain both rare and common cannabinoids. CannaAid founder Lee VanTine takes pride in his company's ability to offer reasonably priced goods without compromising on quality. All of CannaAid's products undergo extensive testing, with up-to-date COAs always available for consumers to view.

As the cannabis hemp industry continues to expand, so does CannaAid. Today, you can purchase top-shelf products containing popular budding cannabinoids such as HHC, delta-8, and H4-CBD.

What is H4-CBD?

Recently, the cannabis industry has introduced the concept of hydrogenation. Hydrogenation occurs when chemists add hydrogen atoms to cannabinoid molecules. This process causes a chemical reaction that changes the active cannabinoid into a different one, usually a stronger one.

In the past few years, cannabis scientists have learned the advantages of hydrogenating THC molecules, a process that has traditionally been used in organic chemistry to create or purify specific ingredients or materials. HHC is the first major example of hydrogenation entering the cannabis industry.

Now, chemists are finding ways to add hydrogen atoms to CBD molecules instead. By doing this, they create an enhanced version of CBD, which can be helpful for those seeking more intense relief.

Because the H4-CBD cannabinoid comes from hemp-derived CBD, it is currently legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. However, very few retailers have branched out into the market, leaving CannaAid as one of the only producers out there with high-quality H4-CBD products to try.

We are pleased to inform you that as CannaAid expands its presence in the United Kingdom (UK), they have confirmed that their H4-CBD product(s) meet all legal requirements in the UK. Under The Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 and the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, the sale or use of psychoactive products is not allowed in the UK. CannaAid remains committed to providing customers with safe and legal products that meet the highest standards of quality and compliance in the United Kingdom (UK).

Why H4-CBD?

H4-CBD is very new to the market, but it appears to have good potential for various applications. CBD is a beneficial cannabinoid for those seeking relief, but its effects may not be powerful enough for all consumers, especially those with more chronic complications. Thus, H4-CBD may prove to be a better option.

The H4-CBD cannabinoid is going to be much stronger than your typical CBD cannabinoid. In fact, many people report feeling the effects of extreme relaxation and a sense happiness from it, on top of the prominent therapeutic assistance.

For those who have found that CBD is helpful but may not provide the full range of support that they're looking for, H4-CBD is looking like the next step forward. Of course, it's important to remember that this type of cannabinoid is still new and much more potent than consumers may be used to from CBD. Studies suggest that H4-CBD interacts with CB1 receptors 100 times more potently than CBD.

However, it's important to note that typical CBD doesn't interact with CB1 receptors at all, so even H4-CBD's 100-times interaction with the receptors won't be overwhelming. Instead, people report the experience that of product that doesn't compare to CBD plus all the benefits at a fraction of the amount needed to be consumed. This product will change CBD forever.

H4-CBD Gummies Disposable Vapes

Right now, CannaAid is offering H4-CBD gummies to provide an enjoyable, easily dosed experience. Consumers will simply start with one gummy and wait about an hour for the effects to kick in. These H4-CBD gummies come in a strawberry watermelon flavor and contain a hefty 60 mg of H4-CBD in every gummy. You don't want to miss out on these delicious gummies!

In addition to these amazing new gummies, CannaAid is releasing a new lineup of H4-CBD Vapes. These vapes are packed with the same top-shelf H4-CBD as the gummies and are designed to provide users with a quick and convenient way to consume H4-CBD, and they come in a variety of strains to please every customer. With these new products, CannaAid is further expanding their line of H4-CBD products and demonstrating their commitment to providing customers with high-quality and innovative solutions for their wellness needs.

You can also learn more about the CannaAid shop as a whole and explore its large inventory of cannabinoid products here: https://www.cannaaidshop.com/

