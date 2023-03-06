Advanced Wallet Solutions Limited: MONEVIUM ANNOUNCES APP LAUNCH

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monevium, the UK based, authorised payment institution, offering a modern and straightforward way to manage money, has recently announced the launch of their intuitive mobile app. This latest feature gives Monevium users the ability to control their entire account from just a single app.





The FCA regulated company provides fast and secure payment facilities to manage everyday finances. With the Monevium Euro IBAN account, users can send and receive funds worldwide, as well as transfer funds between Monevium customers, and the launch of the mobile app makes this process even simpler.

Monevium account holders can access the full functionality of their account by simply logging in using Face ID from the home screen of the app.

Among the comprehensive range of functions within the mobile application are features which help to make the most of the mobile application in the increasingly 'mobile-first' world that we now live in, including the ability to order virtual debit cards as well as physical debit cards directly from within the application.

Monevium customers can view all card and account statements on a real-time basis from within the application, as well as retrieve previous statements with ease.

Gone are the days of having to write a PIN number associated with a debit card which is often required to either make cash withdrawals from automated tellers or to verify in-store purchases with a physical debit card, as the Monevium application securely hosts the PIN number associated with your card, meaning that Monevium account holders can look it up on the application securely at any time, without the concern that it may be mislaid or accessed by unauthorised people, as would be the case with PIN numbers written on paper files.

Should a Monevium account holder have to report a physical card missing, there is no need to have to contact customer service, as it is often vital that a card is disabled immediately upon noticing that it is not present. Instead, Monevium account holders can instantly freeze the use of any Monevium physical card via the application, and then should the card be located, it can be reactivated again via the application instantly.

In keeping with the truly global nature of today's economy, Monevium account holders can make international payments via the SWIFT network or Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) system from within the application, something which is very much avantgarde compared with many traditional banking systems which require their customers to log onto web pages in order to conduct international transactions rather than facilitating them via a mobile application in the way that Monevium does.

Monevium account holders can transact quickly and easily between each other via the peer to peer (P2P) payment functionality available in the Monevium application which allows Monevium customers to make internal payments.

Ordering new or replacement cards can be conducted from within the mobile application, and the details of the cards can be displayed at the touch of a button, making online purchases easy without having to carry additional paraphernalia.

Alexey Stepanov, the Managing Director of Monevium, comments "The Monevium mobile application is here to further the 'mobile-first' nature of everyday life in the modern economy. Monevium customers are very much at the forefront of the modern way of living, and the array of features provided by the mobile application make keeping track of transactions as well as managing new ones effortless, regardless of location, all in one place, on one user-friendly platform."

"This is just the first step in our mobile journey. We have a vast amount of features planned to roll out over the coming months, which include a corporate app with corporate cards; balance top ups from debit cards; support for more currencies; and many more, which will only serve to improve the experience our users have with Monevium."

Users interested in opening a current account with Monevium can visit www.monevium.com and sign up for an account in minutes.

About Monevium:

Monevium is a trading name of Advanced Wallet Solutions Limited, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an authorised payment institution. Unlike a traditional bank, users from Europe or the UK can open a Euro IBAN current account online in minutes, to send and receive funds worldwide, regardless of citizenship or financial history.

