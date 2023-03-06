Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Hair of Istanbul has expanded its services to Dubai with the inauguration of its new consultation office in Business Bay. The company is renowned for providing the highest level of care and expertise to patients seeking to restore their confidence through hair transplantation.

Hair of Istanbul, Opus Tower

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/157348_4fc510de14f28906_001full.jpg

The facility offers a wide range of services including consultations for hair and beard transplants. With the opening of this new office, Hair of Istanbul continues to build upon its reputation.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our services in Dubai and help more people achieve their desired look. We believe that this new facility will help us reach more patients than ever before," - Mehmet Fatih Akdemir, Chief Executive Officer at Hair of Istanbul.

The new Dubai facility offers follicular unit extraction (FUE) consultation for men and women alike.

As well as offering treatments, Hair of Istanbul also provides post-operative support such as scalp care advice and follow-up consultations. By providing these additional services, they ensure that each patient receives high quality service throughout their entire journey with them.

"We know how important it is for our clients to feel comfortable during their time with us. We strive to make sure our patients feel safe and secure when undergoing any procedure. Our goal is for all our patients to leave our clinic feeling empowered by their new look," - Mehmet Fatih Akdemir, Chief Executive Officer at Hair of Istanbul.

With its expanded presence in Dubai, Hair of Istanbul looks forward to continuing its mission of helping people regain confidence through expert hair transplantation services.

Hair of Istanbul Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/157348_4fc510de14f28906_002full.jpg

