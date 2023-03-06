Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
06.03.23
18:05 Uhr
2,610 Euro
-0,102
-3,76 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6002,63018:08
2,6022,62818:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2023 | 17:10
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA announces new Chief Financial Officer

(Oslo, Norway, 6 March 2023) Hexagon Purus ASA, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, announces that Dilip Warrier, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is transitioning to the new role of Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects with immediate effect. In his new role, Dilip will focus his efforts on high impact projects of strategic value to the company globally.

"Dilip has been an integral part of the development of Hexagon Purus. He played a crucial role in taking the company public and guiding us through the rapid growth that has seen us go from less than NOK 200 million in revenue in 2020, to over NOK 900 million in 2022. I am grateful for Dilip's many contributions and leadership through this phase of Hexagon Purus' journey", says Morten Holum, CEO, Hexagon Purus.

"Concurrently, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Salman Alam, currently SVP Corporate Development, as the new CFO of Hexagon Purus, effective March 6th. Salman has played an essential role in most corporate initiatives, including leading the negotiations of the recently announced investment and new strategic alliance agreement with Mitsui & Co."

Salman Alam joined Hexagon Purus in 2020 as VP Corporate Development and was promoted to SVP Corporate Development in April 2022. Salman has broad international experience within financial services, including from investment banking and M&A at Goldman Sachs and equity research at Carnegie Investment Bank. Salman holds a BSc in Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School and an MSc in Finance from London Business School.

Contacts

Salman Alam, Chief Financial Officer, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47?476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47?909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.