ACCESSWIRE
06.03.2023 | 17:38
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos: Why Diversity in Health Tech Is So Crucial

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Leidos

"It will be a wonderful day when individuals come to work and can be their true whole selves and not worry about, "Do I fit in? Do I need to behave a certain way?" People that are worried about being themselves authentically are expending so much energy on something other than being at work and being present." - Liz Porter

Diversity in health tech will inevitably save lives. Having representation at all levels of development and implementation will ultimately lead to better service and success for everyone. That's something Liz Porter, President of Leidos Health Group and Kristin Gowers, Chief of Staff for Leidos Health Group, recognize and work hard to achieve.

On today's podcast:

  • Why diversity in tech is vital to success
  • Why diversity needs to be at all levels
  • The changing global workplace's impact on diversity

Leidos, Monday, March 6, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742192/Why-Diversity-in-Health-Tech-Is-So-Crucial

