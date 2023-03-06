Honda has revealed that it is testing a pilot stationary fuel cell stationary power system in California.Honda has unveiled a new stationary fuel cell power station at its corporate campus in Torrance, California. The demonstrator will provide backup power to the campus data center and will be powered by green hydrogen. "The demonstration stationary fuel cell unit has a capacity of approximately 500 kW and reuses the fuel cell systems of previously leased Honda Clarity Fuel Cell vehicles, with a design that allows the output to increase every 250 kW packaged with four fuel cells," Honda said in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...