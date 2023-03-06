Seraphim is offering four versions of its new SIV N-TOPCon modules, with power outputs between 565 W and 580 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges from 21.87% and 22.45%.The Chinese manufacturer said the panels can be used for distributed-generation PV projects and ground-mounted power stations.Seraphim Energy Group, a Chinese PV module manufacturer, has unveiled a new n-type solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. "The TOPCon series is now in full production, and it is expected to reach an ongoing capacity of 4 GW of components by the end of 2023, providing ...

