Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 06-March-2023 / 16:58 GMT/BST

6 March 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company")

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that as required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulations"), the Company was notified on 6 March 2023 of the following transaction by Ian Mattioli, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, relating to the purchase of ordinary shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Mattioli 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Custodian Property Income REIT plc b) LEI 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 1 pence per share Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BJFLFT45 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 93.7 pence 150,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 150,000 - Price 93.7 pence e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-06 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company are satisfied they are not in possession of any inside information which has not already been notified via a Regulatory Information Service.

