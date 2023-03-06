Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysight will participate at embedded world 2023 to showcase how design, emulation, and test expertise can create the best embedded design experiences with intelligent insights to empower IoT networks, autonomous driving, and batteries. When: Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 9:00 18:00 Wednesday, 15 March 2023: 9:00 18:00 Thursday, 16 March 2023: 9:00 17:00 Where: Hall 4, Stand 208 NürnbergMesse Messezentrum Messezentrum 1 90471 Nürnberg, Germany

Keysight experts will present the following demonstrations that drive innovations to reduce risk and speed time-to-market:

Embedded Design and Test

Electrical Performance Scan: Demonstrates Keysight's Electrical Performance Scan (EP-Scan), the first of the new PathWave high-speed digital (HSD) Apps. EP-Scan is a stand-alone software providing electromagnetic simulation of signal nets, channel return loss, insertion loss, and impedance time domain reflection.

Demonstrates Keysight's Electrical Performance Scan (EP-Scan), the first of the new PathWave high-speed digital (HSD) Apps. EP-Scan is a stand-alone software providing electromagnetic simulation of signal nets, channel return loss, insertion loss, and impedance time domain reflection. IoT and Embedded Systems: Showcases the X8712A IoT Device Battery Life Optimization Solution featuring a DC power analyzer, 20 W or 80 W battery drain analyzer source measure unit modules, radio frequency event detector, and dedicated software. Also demonstrates the Keysight IOT8700 Series IoT wireless test solution for WLAN and Bluetooth® Low Energy devices.

Showcases the X8712A IoT Device Battery Life Optimization Solution featuring a DC power analyzer, 20 W or 80 W battery drain analyzer source measure unit modules, radio frequency event detector, and dedicated software. Also demonstrates the Keysight IOT8700 Series IoT wireless test solution for WLAN and Bluetooth® Low Energy devices. High-Speed Digital Test: Demonstrates Keysight's complete PCIe solution testing high-speed digital designs across all product development stages from design and simulation, analysis, debug, and compliance testing.

Demonstrates Keysight's complete PCIe solution testing high-speed digital designs across all product development stages from design and simulation, analysis, debug, and compliance testing. Lab-Class Oscilloscopes: Highlights the Infiniium EXR and MXR-Series lab oscilloscopes, offering illuminating views of all crucial signals to help designers go from symptom to root cause to resolution in minutes versus hours.

Bench Test Tools

Battery Test and Emulation: Showcases Keysight's latest emulation solutions to enable accurate characterization in the most demanding battery-operated conditions, accurate battery profile creation, and flexible device battery testing.

Showcases Keysight's latest emulation solutions to enable accurate characterization in the most demanding battery-operated conditions, accurate battery profile creation, and flexible device battery testing. Next-Generation Bench: Demonstrates Keysight's next-generation bench instruments providing accurate testing, including the everyday multimeter, increasingly higher output power supplies, precision source measure units, and the newest latest oscilloscopes.

Media Activities: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts:

Geri Lynne LaCombe

Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com