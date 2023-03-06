Anzeige
Montag, 06.03.2023

06.03.2023 | 19:24
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 6

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited100.39GG00B90J5Z9503rd March 2023


TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 03rdMarch 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date 06thMarch 2023

