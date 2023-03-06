Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2023 | 19:24
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saffronic Studio Launches Global Operations

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animation industry is growing exponentially. In 2022 its estimated global worth was around USD 400 billion, and it is forecasted to grow rapidly. This year-on-year growth means that demand for animation services is increasing and opening up opportunities for new players in the market.

Saffronic, a US agency specialized in advanced animation and gaming capabilities has set up a production facility in India in the city of Chennai.

Vince Pizzica, former Technicolor CTO and Chief Strategist and a co-founder of Saffronic, specializes in strategic development for companies seeking to innovate and lead the market in media and entertainment. He said, "I have worked with some of the team members of Saffronic and I can say that they are the very best in the world of animation and gaming".

"I am thrilled about Saffronic's global expansion," said Robert Winthrop, Executive Vice President, TV Production at DreamWorks Animation. "Prabhakar Sambandan and Kumar Chandrasekaran have been great partners and are two of the most experienced producers in the business. I look forward to continued collaboration with the Saffronic animation team."

L.C Crowley CEO at Trioscope, a client of Saffronic, said, "The Saffronic team uses their deep CG experience to offer unparalleled production management and top-notch creative output."

The day-to-day work on the studio floor is overseen by two industry veterans Kumar Chandrasekaran and Prabhakar Sambandan, each with over 25 years industry experience. Prabhakar has produced more than 45 episodic television series for major studios including DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Disney, Method Films, and Brown Bag. Kumar has expertise in both animated TV series and AAA game titles and has worked with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, Bagdasarian Productions, Endemol, Warner Bros., Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Activision, Rockstar Games, 2K, and WildBrain. These joint Studio Directors have built a team made up of many award-winning artists and technologists and the studio handles everything from asset build, animation, lighting through to compositing and rendering.

About Saffronic:

Saffronic is an animation, gaming and visual FX studio powered by differentiated technology and creative artists to serve the exploding media, entertainment, video games, advertising, and creative sector worldwide.

Contact: animate@saffronic.com

Website - www.saffronic.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saffronic-studio-launches-global-operations-301763634.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.